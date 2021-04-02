Mahomes says he hopes baby with fiance Brittany Matthews waits until after game day to make an appearance

TAMPA, Fla — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he's excited to become a dad, but hopefully, that day comes after Super Bowl LV.
Mahomes and his fiance Brittany Matthews made the announcement they were expecting to add a little MVP to their family in September.
Then, a month later the couple revealed it was a girl.
While the couple has kept their due date under wraps, the dad to be said he hopes their little one can wait until after the big game, according to Fox 4.
“But whenever it happens, it happens. But we can wait ’til maybe a few weeks after the game, that would probably be ideal," Fox 4 reports Mahomes saying.
The Kansas City Star reports that the expected family is "extremely ready" for their baby girl to arrive.
Businesses Insider reports that Mahomes and Matthews have been together since they were teens.
