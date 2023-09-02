Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl

A historic Super Bowl matchup became an action-packed affair.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the winners of Super Bowl 57.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

“He's the MVP,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about Mahomes. “That's all that needs to be said. MVP. And you saw it tonight.”

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs' win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker's kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

Meanwhile, players from both teams have been struggling to keep their footing on a slippery playing surface, leading several to change their cleats.

The Eagles are the first team to take the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl and drive for a touchdown on offense since Super Bowl 32 when the Green Bay Packers did it against the Denver Broncos 25 years ago.