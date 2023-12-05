Harris group reaches agreement to buy Washington Commanders from Snyder family

The deal was announced in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

ASHBURN, Va. — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of NFL owners and other customary closing conditions.