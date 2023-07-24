Commanders training camp marks beginning of pivotal year for the organization

New ownership means a lot of excitement for Commanders fans, but there is still work to do.

ASHBURN, Va. — The start of training camp represents a fresh start for all National Football League franchises. As squads take to the practice field with new team members and new coaches, hope abounds all across the country. But perhaps nowhere is that hope more visible than around the Washington Commanders.

"There is a palpable sense of optimism that hasn't been here for some time," Team President Jason Wright said before introducing members of the Josh Harris group, the new owners of the Commanders, on Friday.

Football fans in the nation’s capital are enjoying their biggest victory since Joe Gibbs’ Hogs won their third Super Bowl 31 years ago.

It may take a while before Washington celebrates similar on-field success.

Getting rid of owner Dan Snyder was seen by many fans the first step toward rebuilding a once-proud franchise, but it won’t be easy after decades of decline.

The Commanders’ new ownership have plenty of major challenges ahead. Harris outlined his priorities Friday.

“I’m stressed. Training camp is next week and the first game is six weeks away,” said Harris, who also co-owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. “We’ve got to get the team ready to win football games. We’ve got to get out in the community and start to pay it forward as Magic said and we’ve got to change the fan experience.”

Snyder’s 24-year tenure was filled with futility and disgrace. The team won just two playoff games in only six postseason appearances and the team’s stadium has aged poorly, causing fans to stay away.

Harris spoke about his hopes for the fan base moving forward.

“We’re going to throw a party every other Sunday,” Harris said. “When you have guests in your house, you treat them well. You don’t have couches that are broken. You don’t have TVs that aren’t working. That’s what we’re focused on right now. As far as the stadium experience long run, we would love to have a stadium where opposing players fear to come and our players love to come and our players love to come and feel welcome. That’s what I experienced at RFK. Whatever happens at the stadium, that’s the kind of stadium experience I want to create.”

Thursday is the first step toward achieving those long-term goals. That's when the Commanders will welcome fans to training camp in Ashburn, Virginia.

The team heads into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell as the starting quarterback. Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett. He also got some help when Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator fresh off the experienced coach winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City.

Coming off an 8-8-1 season, t's a pivotal year for the entire organization.

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Jacoby Brissett, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, OL Andrew Wylie, OL Nick Gates, WR Marcus Kemp, LB Cody Barton, rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes, quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

KEY LOSSES: QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Carson Wentz, LB Cole Holcomb, S Bobby McCain, RB J.D. McKissic, C Chase Roullier, offensive line coach John Matsko.