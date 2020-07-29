Washington Football Team will offer full refunds to reserved general admission, club member seating

The move comes as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the United States and the slimmer chances that fans will be in the stands for football games this fall.

WASHINGTON — While it is not certain (or National Football League policy) that fans will not be at NFL games this fall in some compacity, The Washington Football Team said in a statement that season ticket members have the option to get full refunds this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter was sent to season ticket members.

The letter detailed new policies and procedures related to safety, security and ticketing. It included guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the National Football League and Prince George’s County health officials, said the team in its statement.

Fans in attendance will be required to follow specific safety and security measures, which includes mandatory face coverings for all guests on FedExField property.

While more is to be determined involving fans coming to games, Washington said the team will be implementing mobile-only ticketing this year, meaning season ticket members will not be receiving hard copies of their 2020 tickets.

There will be several interactive webinars to walk members through how to access their tickets electronically, added the team.

Season ticket members will receive more details about their options for the 2020 season in the coming weeks. If they have any questions, they can reach the Membership Services Team via call or text at 301-276-6050 or by email at tickets@redskins.com.