NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Improving to 12-0 on the season, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team closed to 2022 calendar year with a 93-60 win over Rowan University (7-5) to notch the team's 34th consecutive home victory. The Captains were led by a well-rounded performance overall, including a dominant third-quarter showing as a team and from senior leader Sondra Fan . Christopher Newport outscored the Profs, 27-9, in the third quarter, including a 14-point burst from Fan as the Poquoson, Va. native put the team on her shoulders. Fan was 4-for-4 from the floor including one three-pointer, and added a 5-for-5 showing from the free-throw line in the third quarter. She helped the Captains extend a halftime lead of 14 (47-33) to as many as 37 in the third quarter (74-37). While the fifth-year guard sparked the runaway victory, it was fellow seniors Katy Rader and Anaya Simmons who carried the Captains through the first half. In a back-and-forth first quarter, Rader drilled a triple and had a dazzling spin move in the paint for a layup for five points.

She slammed in two more triples in the second quarter and finished her day with a season-high 16 points with two more buckets in the third quarter, including a swift behind-the-back dribble drive for a lay-in. She matched her career-high with four three-pointers in the game and finished the outing 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.



Forward Anaya Simmons was dominant on the glass, hauling in 12 rebounds including six on the offensive end. She also finished with 12 points for her fourth double-double of the season. Rounding out the starting five's impressive performance as the Captains' openers scored 57 points in the game combined was Hannah Kaloi, who dropped in 13 points in the contest.



Junior point guard Gabbi San Diego played only three minutes before taking a hard foul in the paint in the first quarter and was sidelined with an injury. In her stead, classmate Camille Malagar and freshmen Taylor Rawls and Hailey Kellogg played increased minutes at point, combining for seven assists.



As a group, the Captains shot 45.1 percent (32-71) from the field including a 43.5 percent (10-23) showing from beyond the arc. They held Rowan to just 39.3 percent (22-56) overall and only 25 percent (3-12) for three.



Off the bench, Hannah Orloff snagged six rebounds and added a pair of blocked shots while Alivia Giles also added four points and five boards. Lauren Fortescue was a factor in the first half, helping CNU hold off the upset-minded Profs while scoring seven points and adding a pair of steals for the Captains.



Christopher Newport improves to 12-0 for the second straight year and fourth time in 10 seasons under head coach Bill Broderick. Prior to his taking over the program in 2012-13, CNU Women's Basketball started 12-0 only once in 40 years of action.



The Captains will look to extend their season-opening win streak on Monday when they travel to Meredith College for a 3:00 p.m. tip to open the 2023 portion of the schedule. CNU is 15-1 all-time against the Avenging Angels, though Meredith captured the lone win in the Captains' last trip to Raleigh in the 2019-20 season.