No. 23 Hokies, Boston College renew longstanding rivalry

Coach Justin Fuente and the No. 23 Hokies have seeming battled two opponents each time they have taken the field: the other team and COVID-19.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has played shorthanded all season.

Fuente's Hokies have been without an average of nearly 20 players per week so far, and a depleted secondary could be an issue against pass-happy Boston College.