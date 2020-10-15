x
No. 23 Hokies, Boston College renew longstanding rivalry

Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert (25) breaks away from North Carolina's Trey Morrison (4) for a five-yard gain in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has played shorthanded all season. 

Coach Justin Fuente and the No. 23 Hokies have seeming battled two opponents each time they have taken the field: the other team and COVID-19. 

Fuente's Hokies have been without an average of nearly 20 players per week so far, and a depleted secondary could be an issue against pass-happy Boston College. 

Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec averages better than 295 passing yards and has thrown for eight touchdowns for the surprising Eagles, who are 3-1 under first-year coach Jeff Hafley. 

