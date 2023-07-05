No. 4 Christopher Newport men's lacrosse falls at No. 2 Salisbury, 9-4, in Coastal Lacrosse Conference Championship

SALISBURY, Md. — Zac Hanway pieced together a masterful performance in the cage, but the fourth-ranked Christopher Newport men's lacrosse team dropped a 9-4 decision against second-ranked Salisbury during a grueling defensive battle in the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Championship on Sunday afternoon at Sea Gull Stadium.



During the title bout, Hanway registered a season-high 17 saves, including a series of highlight-reel stops to thwart the high-powered Salisbury attack. Overall, his 17 saves marked the third-most by a Captain in a postseason contest in school history.



On the other end of the field, Coby Auslander posted a pair of assists. The senior All-American now has 48 helpers this season, topping his own school record of 46 set in 2022. Meanwhile, Brett Jackson deposited a pair of goals for the Captains, moving him to second on the program's all-time single-season scoring charts with 57 strikes this year.



In addition to the historic efforts, Warner Cabaniss was outstanding on faceoffs. The second-year star won 12 of his 17 battles and scooped up nine ground balls.



For their work during the playoffs, Hanway, Cabaniss, and AJ Rosacker were all named to the All-Tournament Team.



With the setback, Christopher Newport dropped to 16-2 on the season, while the victory bumped Salisbury to 18-1. Although the Coastal Lacrosse Conference does not have an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament this year, both squads will be in contention for at-large berths. The final bracket will be announced on Sunday evening at 10:30 p.m.



In the early going, the two teams traded blows. First, Andrew Cook opened the scoring with some acrobatics. Storming in from the right side, he eventually went airborne over the crease before depositing a dagger in mid-flight to snatch a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, Salisbury drove home the equalizer before both squads settled in for an incredible defensive showcase.



Setting the tone early, Hanway made three saves right out of the gate. Later, Brandon Young came through with a trail-check to strip a midfielder after pinning him against the sideline during a failed clear. Shortly thereafter, Campbell Pozin pieced together a masterful ride at the top of the zone, staying in front of a shooter through a series of dodges before forcing a low-percentage shot.



Continuing to push back against the Salisbury attack, Ryan Young was a machine on the back line. The senior deflected a pass on the interior, planted a Sea Gull into the turf with a bruising hit on a fast clear, and ate up a roll around the left post. Rosacker also pressured a shooter and caused a rip to sail past the right pipe before chopping the ball out of the stick of another attacker towards the end of the first period.



With the score still knotted at one entering the second stanza, Christopher Newport broke the deadlock in the 18th minute. Fittingly, the goal was the result of another defensive highlight. On the play, Robby Adams took up some real estate between a pair of Sea Gulls on a clear attempt. Stalking the opposition, he eventually pounced on a pass and bolted up the field on a breakaway before scoring on the doorstep for a 2-1 advantage.



Back on top, the Captains continued to shine on the defensive side. Once again, Hanway was at the forefront of the action. During a two-minute stand, he notched four saves, including a ridiculous stop with his legs after a Sea Gull slipped free along the left post.



Although Salisbury continued to apply pressure, Christopher Newport held firm. Burke Widhelm deflected a pass and tied up two players during the ensuing scrum before Ryan Young barreled in and pocketed the roller. Later, Aidan Wheeler collared an attacker on the interior and ripped the ball free before Luke Blundin chipped in with a leaping interception to pick off a pass.



With time winding down in the first half, Hanway made another one-on-one save to stone a Sea Gull who found some room along the crease. Unfortunately, Salisbury eventually broke through just before halftime to knot the game at two entering the break.



In the third period, the hosts kept the momentum. Building on their late strike in the first half, the Sea Gulls scored a pair of early daggers to secure a 4-2 edge.



Regaining some traction on the defensive side, Mason Beckmeyer hunted an attacker from the right wing to the left post before forcing a turnover in the middle of the period. Shortly thereafter, Maxwell Gladieux stayed on the hip of a player to force a pass before baiting another shooter into an off-target attempt. Then, Brett Kropinski and Brandon Young double-teamed a Sea Gull at the top of the zone to help cause a shot-clock violation.



Sadly, Salisbury continued to attack. Eventually, the hosts pulled out to a 6-2 lead before Jackson burned a blast into the top left corner of the cage for the Captains.



Trailing by three entering the fourth quarter, Christopher Newport remained vigilant on the defensive end. During a man-down situation, Hanway stoned a body shot before Widhelm rode a cutter through the zone and caused a pass to land out-of-bounds, which helped kill off the penalty.



Later in the period, Hanway smothered another shot from the left wing before FitzGerald picked off a pass on a clear attempt.



Meanwhile, on the other end, Jackson came back with another bullet off a feed from Auslander with five minutes remaining in regulation. Unfortunately, the Captains could not quite muster enough offense to complete the comeback as Salisbury settled in for a 9-4 victory.



Overall, the Sea Gulls held a 56-27 advantage in shots and a 36-33 lead in ground balls. In addition to Cabaniss' work at the dot, Blundin, FitzGerald, and Rosacker all collected three rollers apiece.