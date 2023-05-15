No. 4 CNU men's lacrosse to face No. 6 Dickinson in NCAA quarterfinals on May 20 at Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. — The fourth-ranked Christopher Newport men's lacrosse team will continue the national playoffs on Saturday at 3 p.m. when the Captains battle No. 6 Dickinson in the NCAA Quarterfinals at Salisbury's Sea Gull Stadium.



After locking up a spot in the Elite Eight with a 17-12 victory over No. 7 Gettysburg on Saturday, Christopher Newport improved to 18-2 on the season. Meanwhile, Dickinson moved to 17-3 after posting a 12-10 triumph over Stevens in the third round of the playoffs on Sunday.



Along with the Captains and Red Devils, No. 2 Salisbury and No. 9 Washington & Lee will square off in the other Quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at noon. The two victors will advance to the national semifinals on May 21 at 3 p.m.



The final team standing next Sunday will earn a ticket to the NCAA Championship, which will take place on May 28 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.



On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 1 Tufts will host the other four-team regional. The top-ranked Jumbos will face off with No. 11 Lynchburg, while No. 3 RIT and No. 5 Middlebury round out the remaining squads.



The 2023 Captains will be making the program's third consecutive trip to the National Quarterfinals. In 2021, the team advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Meanwhile, last year's squad bowed out in the Elite Eight.



Stay tuned to CNUsports.com for all of the latest information on tickets and media coverage for next week's games.