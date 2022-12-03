No MEAC double for NSU as the women fall in the tournament final

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State women never could make up lost ground in the MEAC Tournament final. In the end, #1 seeded Howard ran away from the Spartans 61-44.
NSU scored the first basket of the game, but that turned out to be their only lead all evening.
The Spartans finished the regular season in a 3-way tie for best in league. A buzzer beater in the semifinals propelled them into the championship game.
Howard led by just 4 going into the final quarter. Then, the Bisons outscored the Spartans 27-14 to complete the win.
Norfolk State missed their first 16 three-point attempts. Season leading scorer Deja Francis was 2-18 from the field. Makoye Diawara lead the way for Norfolk State with 11 points and 13 boards.