No NCAA miracle for Norfolk state this time

The defending national champion Baylor Bears throttled the Spartans 85-49 in the first round.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Norfolk State saw its season come to a close on Thursday afternoon with a 85-49 against No. 1 seed and defending national-champions Baylor in the NCAA Tournament First Round at Dickies’ Arena.

The fourth-ranked Bears never trailed in the game and led 43-27 at the half.

Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 25 points and Chris Ford pulled down five rebounds on the day.

Kris Bankston, who finished with three points and three rebounds, got into foul trouble early and had to sit for more of the second half. That is when Baylor made a push and extended the lead.

Baylor’s Matthew Mayer led all scorers with a game-high 22 points and finished with six rebounds. Five Bears finished in double figures. James Akinjo was the only player with a double-double (10 pts, 10 reb).

The largest lead came at 84-47 for Baylor.