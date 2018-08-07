NORFOLK, Va.- There is no off-season per se for college student/athletes and it includes Hampton Pirates guard, Jermaine Marrow. The rising junior continues to put in work at the 14th annual Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro-Am from Norview High School. "During this time, it's about working on my 3-pointer and working on my handles; just getting stronger in the weightroom", he says.

Marrow, who played high school ball for the Heritage Hurricanes, has improved from his freshman to sophomore years. His scoring average alone has gone up four points (15.6 to 19.8 per game) as the Pirates make the switch. They leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and move on to the Big South. "I'm looking forward to it", he says. "We bring a lot of fight".

