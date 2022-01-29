Norfolk to host 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic

It's set for Jan. 16, 2023. Apart from the game, there's also an ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony involved.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Jan. 28, 2022 about a Norfolk Admirals hockey game.

The Norfolk Admirals said Saturday that they will be hosting the ECHL All-Star Classic, a hockey midseason exhibition game.

It's set for Jan. 16, 2023. Apart from the game, there's also an ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony involved.

This will be the second time Norfolk has hosted the event. The first time was back in 1994. This will make Norfolk the second city to ever host the All-Start Classic twice.

"The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is about bringing our players, fans, and staff together for a celebration of hockey,” wrote ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “To be able to bring this showcase to Norfolk nearly 30 years after the city originally hosted the event, we are really looking forward to bringing the festivities back to one of the original ECHL markets and honoring Tidewater’s deep hockey history.”

Norfolk Admirals owner Patrick Cavanagh said Norfolk would be a perfect place for the game, since there are generations of hockey fans here.

“Norfolk is a wonderful, highly cultural destination city," he said. "The Admirals are excited to bring the eyes of the hockey world to our hometown with the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.”