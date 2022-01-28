Norfolk Admirals end long break with a win over Stingrays

The Admirals hadn't played at home in over 3 weeks. Chase Lang had a hat trick in 6-4 win

NORFOLK, Va. — It had been almost two weeks since the Norfolk Admirals last game anywhere and over three weeks since their last home game. It all added up to a 6-4 win over South Carolina on Friday night at Scope. The Admirals snapped a three game losing streak.

Norfolk wasted little time in getting comfortable back on the ice. Just under five minutes into the game Matt Carey directed a perfect pass to Chase Lang who cashed in with his 11th goal of the season.

Five minutes later Lang and the Admirals were on the board again. They never trailed.

Lang would end up with a hat trick. Carey added two goals to go along with his assist. Aiden Brown tallied the other score for Norfolk.