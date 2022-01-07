Norfolk Admirals games with Jacksonville postponed for 'health and safety protocols'

The games couldn't go on because of health and safety protocols, according to a post on the Admirals' Facebook page.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 2020.

The Norfolk Admirals ice hockey games against Jacksonville that were planned for Friday and Saturday were canceled by the ECHL.

The announcement came the same day that the Virginia Department of Health added more than 18,000 new coronavirus cases state-wide, and the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date.

The league hasn't set makeup dates for the games.