Norfolk bats go silent in home opening loss to Stripers

The Tides got held to just four hits as they lost their home opener Tuesday night to Gwinnett 6-1.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (3-1) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (2-2), 6-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. After winning the first three games to open the season, the Tides receive their first loss of the year on their home opener.

Things got off to a rocky start for starting pitcher DL Hall and the Tides as Gwinnett’s centerfielder, Eli White, launched a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game into the left-center bullpen to give the Stripers an early 1-0 lead.

The Tides found their way onto the scoreboard no more than an inning later when Ryan O’Hearn hit a solo shot of his own, his second of the year, to tie the game at one apiece in the bottom of the second inning.

A pair of one-out hits by the Stripers in the top half of the the third gave way to an RBI single from Braden Shewmake. Another run scored on a fielder’s choice on a ball put in play by Joshua Fuentes, giving Gwinnett a 3-1 lead.

Hall finished the third, but would not return and would ultimatley be charge with the loss in his first start in 2023 for the Tides. Kyle Dowdy would relieve the lefty in the top of the fourth. Dowdy tossed two scoreless innings and came back out for a third in the top of the sixth. He allowed a run on a Hoy Park RBI single and would ultimately be charge with three runs by the end of the inning.