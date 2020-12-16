Norfolk native Keyontae Johnson has always been a star

While Johnson recovers from a scary on-court collapse, the love and support pour in.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "The kids love him, every adult I know loves him, every coach he played for knows him."

Ricardo Foster first met a precocious youngster names Keyontae Johnson while mentoring 4th graders on the weekends.

"You could tell the kid was gonna be special, he already had the attributes to be special then," said Foster, now the head basketball coach at Norview High School.

Foster's time with Johnson only blossomed as Keyontae became a 5'11" contributor as a freshman for a Norview team that lost in the Virginia State Championship.

He grew only more impressive by his sophomore season, in more ways than one.

"He stretched out over the summer; he was 6'3" going into his sophomore year, he started to play above the rim," Foster recalled.

Sounds imposing, until you read his measurables now according to ESPN. Voted the preseason SEC player of the year, Johnson stands 6'5" and weighs 229 pounds.

That imposing figure, the athleticism, the youth, the promise; it all made his on-court collapse during a game against Florida State that much more shocking. Moments after flushing a two-handed alley-oop, Johnson emerged from the University of Florida huddle, and gone was his normal confident stroll, replaced by a stumble, and then a crash to the floor.

While that massive figure may stand out to those who did not know him, it's everything else that Coach Foster recalls.

"He's a leader, he's a model student, he comes from a great family, his mother and father, always hard working supportive parents, he's just a great kid," said Foster.

Even after transferring to IMG Academy and then basketball powerhouse Oak Hill for his final two years of high school, Johnson would come back and support the teammates who he started with at Norview.

"When he was home, we'll be about to practice, we know his flight lands at 2:30, and it's 2:40 he's walking into the school building, he didn't waste any time getting back to the teammates he started with," said Foster.

After his collapse, Johnson was taken to the hospital and eventually placed into a medically induced coma, according to USA Today.