Norfolk to welcome home Olympian Keyshawn Davis with parade

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Aug. 9, 2021.

Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis brought a silver medal back from Tokyo this month.

Now, the city is ready to welcome him back with a parade.

Davis, just 22, took the second-highest honor in Olympic lightweight boxing in his first year at the games.

He beat out other boxers from Armenia, France, the Netherlands, and the Russian Olympic Committee for the silver. Davis lost to Andy Cruz from Cuba in a split decision in his last fight.

The parade is set for Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. It's planned to go from Harbor Park to Norfolk Scope Plaza, and wrap up around 11:15 a.m.