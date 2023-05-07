Norfolk sends another top prospect to Baltimore

Colton Cowser will bring his lethal hitting to the O's after a dominant half season with the Tides

NORFOLK, Va. — The Baltimore Orioles had lost 6 of 7 before Wednesday night's win over the Yankees. the same Yankees that had closed the gap between the teams to just 2 games as they jockey for Wild Card and Divisional positioning.

Their first win in the series coincided directly with Colton Cowser's first game as an Oriole. After dominating the International League for the Tides this season, slashing .33/.459/.537 while Norfolk surged to the top of the standings. He carried at least a sampling of that hitting excellence to Baltimore, going 1/3 with a walk and run in the win.