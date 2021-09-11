Norfolk State cruises in game number one

NORFOLK, Va. — Something old, something new and something dominant for Norfolk State in their season opener. The Spartans romped past Bridgewater 79-56.
In the something new department, NSU got plenty of help from transfers Kris Bankston and Christian Ings. Bankston, a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock dominated the paint. He scored 15, had 14 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. Ings added 14 to the equation.
Joe Bryant Jr. is back for one more season. He led the Spartans in scoring with 18.
Norfolk State tallied the first 9 points of the game and never let Bridgewater back in it.
Next for the Spartans, it's a Thursday night home game with Penn State-Wilkes Barre.