Norfolk State dominates from start to finish in 96-65 blowout at CSU

BALTIMORE — Norfolk State put its offensive talent on display on Saturday evening at the Physical Education Complex, taking down Coppin State 96-65 in a dominant bounce-back performance.



Cahiem Brown led the Spartans with 21 points on an efficient shooting day (7-of-11 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line), his third time this year breaching the 20-point barrier. Kris Bankston (19), Joe Bryant Jr. (17) and George Beale Jr. (17) also scored in double figures, with Bankston adding 13 rebounds for a commanding double-double.



NSU (13-6, 3-1 MEAC) set the tone from the game's opening tip, wasting no time jumping out to a 25-6 lead in just over seven minutes of action. That stretch included 3-pointers from Bryant, Daryl Anderson, Beale, plus multiple mid-range scores from Brown.



A trio of 3-pointers by Coppin State got the Eagles within 12, but Dana Tate Jr. responded right back with a long shot of his own, before Beale knocked down a 3-pointer, then scored in the paint on the possession after. Beale would score on the fastbreak again moments later after a Terrance Jones steal, finishing the half with 10 points off the bench.



Bryant stole a lazy Coppin State pass with the clock winding down, scoring off the glass with his left hand to give Norfolk State a 49-24 lead at the half. Norfolk State shot 19-of-31 (61.3 percent) from the floor and 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) from 3-point land in a commanding first half performance.



Kris Bankston opened the second period with an emphatic putback slam, one of three dunks by the graduate forward in a span of five minutes. Bankston shot 7-of-9 from the floor on Saturday, his 11th time this season shooting 75 percent better in just 18 appearances.



Brown scored seven consecutive points for the Spartans later in the second half as NSU showed no signs of letting up. Norfolk State's 96 points marked its highest single-game total against a MEAC opponent since scoring 99 at Howard on Feb. 6, 2016.



As a team, the Spartans shot a season-best 59.3 percent from the field on Saturday, as NSU's bench outscored Coppin State's 34-9. Norfolk State also totaled 46 points in the paint, while allowing just 18 from the opposition.



Norfolk State remains in Baltimore for a Monday night matchup at Morgan State scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised in front of a national audience on ESPNU.