x
Norfolk State hands Delaware State 13th straight loss, 78-65

Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points and Norfolk State cruised to their seventh win in their last eight games on Monday night.
Credit: NSU Athletics

DOVER, Del. — Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 78-65 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Bryant added six assists for the Spartans (12-5, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). George Beale hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range scored 19. Daryl Anderson added 10 points.

Jevin Muniz had 22 points and four steals to pace Hornets (1-14, 0-2), who have lost 13 straight. Martez Robinson added 21 points and seven rebounds. Raymond Somerville pitched in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

