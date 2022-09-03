Norfolk State softball dominating MEAC

The Spartans have risen to the top of their conference behind a dominant pitching staff

NORFOLK, Va. — On March 7th Morgan State's Anaya Hunte was named MEAC softball pitcher of the week. Why is this significant for the Norfolk State Spartans? Well, it was the first time a Spartan was NOT named pitcher of the week this season. That's how dominant the staff has been. Oh, and on that very same week, the Spartan's Alexis Robinsons notched two wins in four appearances and struck out six in 13.2 innings pitched. A fourth straight pitcher of the week could have easily come to Norfolk.

Despite the litany of individual honors, each pitcher on staff routinely references the family. "I absolutely love our pitching staff, we know we all have each other's backs. I wouldn't wanna have to do it all on my own. I trust whoever is out there and they trust me," says Robinson.