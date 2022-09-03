Norfolk State softball dominating MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. — On March 7th Morgan State's Anaya Hunte was named MEAC softball pitcher of the week. Why is this significant for the Norfolk State Spartans? Well, it was the first time a Spartan was NOT named pitcher of the week this season. That's how dominant the staff has been. Oh, and on that very same week, the Spartan's Alexis Robinsons notched two wins in four appearances and struck out six in 13.2 innings pitched. A fourth straight pitcher of the week could have easily come to Norfolk.
Despite the litany of individual honors, each pitcher on staff routinely references the family. "I absolutely love our pitching staff, we know we all have each other's backs. I wouldn't wanna have to do it all on my own. I trust whoever is out there and they trust me," says Robinson.
Robinson was the first to arrive at Norfolk State of the current staff. One by one she's been joined by Joana Vallejo (another recent MEAC Pitcher of the Week) Cam Andersen, and freshman Brierra Tyler. Together they form the most dominant family in MEAC softball. The team currently has a .526 winning percentage, Morgan State is second at .364, and has lofty goals, not the least of which is becoming the first HBCU to win their region. As long as they stick together, anything is possible.