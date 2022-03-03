Norfolk State takes down Howard, concludes championship regular season

The Spartan's sights turn to the postseason as MEAC tourney favorites

NORFOLK, Va. — Senior Joe Bryant Jr. scored 27 points on his senior night to lead the Norfolk State men’s basketball team to an 83-61 win over Howard on Thursday evening inside Echols Hall. The Spartans had already secured the MEAC regular-season title and top seed in next week’s MEAC Tournament, but the win was over the #2 seed Bison. The game was also part of the Breast Cancer Awareness doubleheader with the Spartan women’s basketball team.

Prior to the start of the game, NSU recognized its three seniors and what they have done for the program. In addition to Bryant, both Kris Bankston and Jalen Hawkins were presented with a plaque and honored at mid-court before starting lineups were announced.

Both teams looked to score early and often with five different lead changes in less than three minutes when Elijah Hawkins hit a three for Howard and put the Bison ahead 9-8. In the span of 44 seconds Bankston score on a layup at 16:14 before the Bison responded and a jumper by junior Tyrese Jenkins exchanged the lead three more times.

A jumper by Bryant tied the score up at 14-14 with 13:27 left in the first half. Over the next 3:28, both teams used back-to-back jumpers along with a free throw by the Spartans to remain tied at 19-19. Howard would then go on a 7-0 run and keep a six point lead as late as 5:55 left in the period. However, a strong defense effort by NSU kept the Bison without a field goal the rest of the half, scoring on just one free throw and the Spartans led by eight at the break.

NSU extended the lead early in the second half and led by 12 with 16:46 on a jumper by Bankston, 45-33. A pair of three-pointers by Bryant, a fast break layup by Jalen Hawkins, a dunk by junior Nyzaiah Chambers, a three-pointer by junior Daryl Anderson, and a layup by junior Christian Ings was part of a 15-0 run by the Spartans, who led 62-37 with 11:16 left in the game.

Howard did not score their first field goal of the second half until Randy Brumant put in a layup with 10:34 left. Including the stretch from the first half, the Bison went 15:21 without a made field goal. The defensive effort by the Spartans was better than during Monday’s game against NC Central which the Eagles were held without a basket for 10:11.

NSU led by as many as 28 with 2:08 left in the game before finishing off Howard by 22.

All three seniors reach double figures as Bankston scored 15 and Hawkins added 13 to go along with Bryant’s 27. Ings gave the Spartans a fourth player in with double-digit points as he scored 11 in the game. Chambers had the game-high seven rebounds along with three blocks on the evening.