Norfolk State University sets new rules for guests attending sporting events

Whether guests are attending based on vaccination status, or based on a recent negative COVID-19 test result, everyone will have to wear face masks.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Jan. 10, 2022.

There are new health and safety rules for people who want to go to sporting events at Norfolk State University.

Because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Virginia, the university decided to cap attendance to at-home matches at 60%, and the people who do come must either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

This follows two weeks where Virginia has seen the highest numbers of new coronavirus infections of the entire pandemic.

If you need to take a COVID-19 test, two new centers opened this week in Hampton Roads to offer PCR tests. You need appointments, though, to get tested at the centers in Norfolk or Newport News.

NSU's standards for being "fully vaccinated" don't include having a booster shot, but the university does recommend those.

Whether guests are attending based on vaccination, or based on a negative test result, everyone will have to wear face masks.

NSU said Monday that the campus would still offer some concessions.