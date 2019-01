Norfolk State first conference home game brought Delaware State to town. The Spartans have struggles on the year, sitting at 5-10 coming into the match up, but sometimes a little home cooking is enough for a reversal of fortunes.

Nic Thomas and Derrik Jamerson Jr. combined to make nine three pointers, buoying the Spartans to a 77-63 victory. Alex Long added fourteen points off the bench.

The Spartans can only hope for a permanent change of momentum as they take on Florida A&M Sunday.