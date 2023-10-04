Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. receives official invitation to Portsmouth Invitational

The selection committee for the Portsmouth Invitational extended a well deserved invite to Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. over the weekend who was only chosen as an alternate up to this point.
The two- time MEAC player of the year averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his final NSU season, and he was his team’s MVP during an all-star game for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of Final Four festivities in Houston. He was also named co- MVP of this years Reese's college all star game.
Bryant will see his career come full circle next week in Portsmouth playing the entirety of his basketball career in Hampton Roads. From Lake Taylor High School, to Norfolk State, to Churchland High School for the P.I.T., Bryant will look to bring his talents beyond the 757 amongst 64 of the nations top prospects who will showcase their talents in front of NBA scouts. Bryant is just the first player since 2014 to be selected from an HBCU.