Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. receives official invitation to Portsmouth Invitational

Only chosen as an alternate until now, Joe Bryant Jr. will compete amongst the nation's top 64 prospects at the annual Portsmouth Invitational next week.

The selection committee for the Portsmouth Invitational extended a well deserved invite to Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. over the weekend who was only chosen as an alternate up to this point.

The two- time MEAC player of the year averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his final NSU season, and he was his team’s MVP during an all-star game for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of Final Four festivities in Houston. He was also named co- MVP of this years Reese's college all star game.