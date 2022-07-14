Norfolk State's next step in student athlete health and wellness

The University is partnering with AthleteTalk, an app for student athletes

NORFOLK, Va. — When Brandy Gresham started as the student athlete therapist at Norfolk State University, her first task was to make it ok to ask.

"To be honest, initially it was a situation where I really had to work on decreasing the stigma around asking for help. A lot of people are not really good with that. Even when something's wrong and we know something's wrong, people still really have a hard time asking for help," says Gresham.

She went about doing so by making herself seen and available.

"I had to connect with the coaches, connect with the student athletes, make sure I was visible just so that they could feel comfortable with me. Not necessarily that right now we have to go into a therapy session, but just so that they know who Mrs. G is," Gresham describes the process of dismantling the stigma. "Three years later, it's been great. We're getting better, they're getting better. If they have questions they'll ask me," she says, "I'm proud of Norfolk State because this is a big deal. A lot of Universities don't have a "me" that is specific for student athletes."

The University's newest partner feels like a natural continuation of the work she's started.

"What this AthleteTalk app is, it's a mobile app specifically for sports individuals," Gresham smiles as she discusses the new resource, "It's an app that will help improve their mental health and wellness."

AthleteTalk utilizes a social media wellness feed, wellness plans and more to engage athletes in mental health "workouts". AthleteTalk combines these key features to normalize mental health, break the stigma around mental health, and compel athletes to work on their mental health and wellness.