Norfolk Tides road game with Redbirds suspended due to Memphis shooter incident

As the 2nd game of a doubleheader started in the home 1st, players were clear off the field and told to shelter in place.
Credit: AP
Memphis Police officers work an active shooter scene on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tenn. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

As the Tides began the second game of a doubleheader with the Redbirds Wednesday night, both teams were instructed to clear the field in the home 1st as police in Memphis, Tennessee, sent out an alert around 7 p.m. about a man driving around the city and shooting at people during an hours-long spree. 

Roughly two hours later, police said 19 year old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody in the city’s Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis. The game was then suspended and will resumed on Thursday at 6:05pm. There is a regularly scheduled game for that day and will be played 30 minutes after the first game.

Tides play-by-play announcer Pete Michaud tweeted about the incident Wednesday evening.

A Memphis police spokesperson told a local TV station still don't know a motive for the shootings and are looking for the public’s help in the investigation.

