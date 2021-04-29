Norfolk Tides to sell opening night game tickets starting May 4

The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4. Harbor Park will be able to host guests at 38% capacity under the most updated COVID-19 guidelines.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides Minor League Baseball team is preparing for its May 18 opening night game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Seats will be pod-style, so you can buy tickets for a group of two, four or six seats, and there will be at least six feet between each group's seats.

There's also the option to buy a cardboard "fan cutout" to represent you, if you want to put that in the stands to virtually cheer on the Norfolk Tides.

If you don't want to buy tickets online, you can get them by calling 1.800.745.3000 or by visiting the Harbor Park box office in person.