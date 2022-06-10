Norfolk's Davis has been all "business" to start his boxing career

Keyshawn Davis has bolted out to a 6-0 record to go with 5 knockouts in the lightweight division.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Keyshawn Davis has been making great strides in his pro boxing career. The Norfolk native, who returned to town off his most recent fight, spoke about how his abilities have improved not just physically, but mentally as well.

Nicknamed "The Businessman", he's been all business sporting a 6-0 record to go with 5 knockouts. Many of those against opponents with experience coming into the ring. The 23 year old has shown great patience as a contender in search of a shot at a title.

"I haven't even reached my full body strength yet", he said. "I'm enjoying boxing right now. I'm not rushing nothing."

Davis comes off his most recent win in September against Mexico's Omar Tienda with a 5th round technical knockout. He learned plenty about himself in the fight.

"He was the first opponent in the ring that was actually talking junk to me", he said. "He actually came back stage after the fight was over and he told me that 'Wow you're really a good fighter.'"

Davis, a Granby High School alumnus, feels his ability to think through a fight has caught up with his talent. "I always show my IQ. I never try to take a chance to get hit. Sometimes you can't teach IQ. You know sometimes it's just being around fighters or be around certain things; experiencing things in the boxing world that just can't be taught."