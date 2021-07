TOKYO, Japan — Keyshawn Davis was strictly business in his first round lightweight boxing match with Enrico Lacruz of the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics. The Norfolk native, who's 3-0 as a pro, dispatched Lacruz from the opening bell with a flurry of jabs and quick movement.

Davis is considered by many the best medal hope at gold in the event for the United States. Lacruz, a 2-time Olympian in his own right, was no match for Davis who now moves on to the second round.