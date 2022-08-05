Norfolk's Davis wins 1st fight from Vegas then visits White House

Keyshawn Davis had an interesting week improving to 5-0 in Las Vegas to visiting the Commander & Chief at the White House within a week.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis had a pretty cool week for himself. Last weekend the former Granby High Comet stayed perfect (5-0, 4 KO's) in his professional boxing career as he beat Esteban Sanchez (18-2) in a lightweight bout in his first outing from Las Vegas. "When you go to Vegas, it's different", he smiled. "The crowd was electrifying".

Barely a week later, the 23 year old along with several members of Team USA was invited to the White House to see President Joe Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris. "It was kind of weird", he said. "You only see presidents on tv just like famous people. He's beyond famous. He's the President of the United States."