Norfolk's Davis wins 1st fight from Vegas then visits White House

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis had a pretty cool week for himself. Last weekend the former Granby High Comet stayed perfect (5-0, 4 KO's) in his professional boxing career as he beat Esteban Sanchez (18-2) in a lightweight bout in his first outing from Las Vegas. "When you go to Vegas, it's different", he smiled. "The crowd was electrifying".
Barely a week later, the 23 year old along with several members of Team USA was invited to the White House to see President Joe Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris. "It was kind of weird", he said. "You only see presidents on tv just like famous people. He's beyond famous. He's the President of the United States."
With his win in Las Vegas, the buzz is continuing about Davis and his star power in the sport. It reminds folks here in Hampton Roads about another boxing great who became a hall of famer who's also his hometown. "In this area, I'm the next Pernell Whitaker. He's the one who's taking the city to a new level." Davis says he's expected to get in three more fights before the end of the year.