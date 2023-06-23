Norfolk's Keyontae Johnson taken in the 2nd round of NBA Draft by Oklahoma City

The former Norview Pilot, who was taken 50th overall in the draft, helped guide Kansas State to the Elite 8 this past season in the NCAA Tournament.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Keyontae Johnson fought for his chance. Oklahoma City is giving him one.

Johnson was taken in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft, going to the Thunder with the 50th overall pick. The 23 year old played part of his high school career at Norview High School. He starred at Kansas State this past season, but that’s just a tiny part of his story.

During a game for Florida — his former school — against Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020, he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he spent three days in a medically induced coma. He sat out the rest of that season and all of the next, then transferred to Kansas State, where he began playing again and became one of the most important players on a team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson could have accepted an insurance settlement worth millions, but that would have made him ineligible to play professional basketball. He didn’t take the money. He bet on himself. And the Thunder rewarded his persistence.

Getting drafted guarantees him nothing, but he’s got a shot.