Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis improves to 9-0 beating Francesco Patera in unanimous decision

SHAWNEE, Okla. — If one thing is for sure, its that Keyshawn Davis belongs in pro boxing. Even veteran boxers who have been in the ring for your longer than Davis can't find a way to stop him. In many of Davis's bouts, youth has triumphed experience and Saturday night was no different.
Davis stopped an aggressive 30 year old Francesco Patera from Belgium who entered with a mark of 28-3 with 10KO's. Patera challenged Davis at times. Saturday night's tilt marked the first time Davis has gone 10 rounds.
However a major knock down in the eighth would be enough to easily sway the judges. The 24-year-old Olympic silver medalist improved to 9-0 (6 KOs) and ended Patera’s 10-fight winning streak. Patera slipped to 28-4 (10 KOs), but he has not been knocked out in 10 years as a pro.