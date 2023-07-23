Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis improves to 9-0 beating Francesco Patera in unanimous decision

Still easily winning unanimously, its the first time in Davis's career he went 10 rounds with an opponent.

SHAWNEE, Okla. — If one thing is for sure, its that Keyshawn Davis belongs in pro boxing. Even veteran boxers who have been in the ring for your longer than Davis can't find a way to stop him. In many of Davis's bouts, youth has triumphed experience and Saturday night was no different.

Davis stopped an aggressive 30 year old Francesco Patera from Belgium who entered with a mark of 28-3 with 10KO's. Patera challenged Davis at times. Saturday night's tilt marked the first time Davis has gone 10 rounds.