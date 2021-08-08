Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis takes Olympic silver in lightweight boxing

TOKYO, Japan — Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis fought his way to an Olympic silver medal in boxing's lightweight division. An old nemesis, Andy Cruz from Cuba beat Davis by a split decision in the final bout.
Right after the decision, Davis looked into the television camera and said, "I'm a champion whether I have the gold medal or not."
Cruz won the first round on 4 of the 5 judges cards. Fighting with a sense of urgency in the second round, Davis won on all cards. The third round was very close with Davis a little more tentative. That deciding third round went to Cruz.
This was the fourth time Davis and Cruz have fought. Cruz beat Davis in the World Championship final and two other times in 2019.
Davis was trying to become the first American male boxer to win boxing gold since 2004 and the first American lightweight to be the Olympic champion since Oscar De La Hoya in 1992. Norfolk's Pernell Whitaker won gold in the lightweight division in the 1984 Olympics.