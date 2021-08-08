Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis takes Olympic silver in lightweight boxing

Davis fell to his nemesis, Andy Cruz from Cuba in the final. It was a split decision.

TOKYO, Japan — Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis fought his way to an Olympic silver medal in boxing's lightweight division. An old nemesis, Andy Cruz from Cuba beat Davis by a split decision in the final bout.

Right after the decision, Davis looked into the television camera and said, "I'm a champion whether I have the gold medal or not."

Cruz won the first round on 4 of the 5 judges cards. Fighting with a sense of urgency in the second round, Davis won on all cards. The third round was very close with Davis a little more tentative. That deciding third round went to Cruz.

Keyshawn Davis fights his way to a silver medal 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

This was the fourth time Davis and Cruz have fought. Cruz beat Davis in the World Championship final and two other times in 2019.