Norfolk's own, Alan Williams named Bears defensive coordinator

A Norview High and William and Mary alum, Williams was most recently an assistant with the Colts.
FILE -This is a 2021 photo of Alan Williams of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Thursday, March 4, 2021 when this image was taken. The Chicago Bears hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/File)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus. Williams is a Norview High and William and Mary alum. 

Bears go for Norfolk native as defensive coordinator

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Alan Williams shown at NFL football training camp, Monday, July 30, 2012, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Genevieve Ross)

Williams spent the past four seasons as the Colts safeties coach while Eberflus was their defensive coordinator. It was his second stint with Indianapolis after coaching defensive backs for 10 seasons from 2002 to 2011. 

Williams was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. He has 30 years of coaching experience, including 21 in the NFL. Eberflus was hired last week for his first NFL head coaching job. 

The Bears also added Dave Borgonzi and Chris Morgan to their staff on Wednesday. Borgonzi is going to coach the team’s linebackers, and Morgan is the new offensive line coach.

