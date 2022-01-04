x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Norfolk's own Dereon Seabron leads NC State over the Hokies

The Lake Taylor High alum had a double-double in the Wolfpack 68-63 win.
Credit: AP
North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) drives past Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. 

NC State gets their first ACC win against VA Tech

1 / 9
AP
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid. Terquavion Smith hit four 3-points and scored 17.

Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).

In Other News

New Washington Football Team name to be announced next month