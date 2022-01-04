Norfolk's own Dereon Seabron leads NC State over the Hokies

The Lake Taylor High alum had a double-double in the Wolfpack 68-63 win.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

NC State gets their first ACC win against VA Tech 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid. Terquavion Smith hit four 3-points and scored 17.