North Carolina high school sports association delays fall sports

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the fall sports season will be delayed again for its member schools.
The association made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions until at least Sept. 11.
The association's commissioner says the health and safety of coaches and other essential staff will be a priority as they make decisions about the season.
The association had previously delayed the start of fall sports from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. The group says they hope to announce a calendar for the sports season prior to Aug. 17.