North Carolina high school sports association delays fall sports

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the fall sports season will be delayed again for its member schools.

The association made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s current COVID-19 restrictions until at least Sept. 11.

The association's commissioner says the health and safety of coaches and other essential staff will be a priority as they make decisions about the season.