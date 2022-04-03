Norview beats PA, Cavs first state tournament loss in 8 years

A near decade of championship dominance comes to a (temporary?) end

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In some ways, the headline of this article is a testament to Princess Anne's greatness. When a team "only" making it to the Virginia state quarterfinals is the biggest story of the night, that's a major accomplishment in itself.

When the team that won the game isn't mentioned until the second paragraph, well you get the idea.

With that in mind, let's give the Norview Pilots their flowers. Not only did they win, they won on the road, and they came back from a double digit deficit. They scored just 8 points in the first half, but held the Cavs to 13, relying on their defense to pull them through an untimely shooting slump.

Finally the shots began to fall. A 12-2 run in the fourth quarter gave them the lead. They held on for dear life, eventually outlasting the Cavs 40-34. The Pilots move on to a rematch with Menchville, losing the original matchup in the Region final.

The Cavs head home empty handed for the first time in 8 years, and miss the state final for the first time in 13. Loaded with youth, the early exit may be temporary, but for now the throne is vacant, and the rest of the state looks to take advantage.

Elsewhere, the King's Fork girls may be class 4 to PA's class 5, but they certainly are coming for whatever throne they can find. A season of dominance skidded in the first half Friday, the Bulldogs up "just" 3 at the half. Again, up 3 at halftime of a state quarterfinal game was cause for concern, that's how good this team as been. A trip to the locker room was more than enough to get back to their dominant selves. The Bulldogs won 71-52 and head to the semifinals.