NSA's Pettaway looks good in 'Carolina Blue'

The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back gave his written commitment to UNC

SUFFOLK, Va. — Were you wondering who George Pettaway is and how good George Pettaway is? He is a present day running back for Nansemond-Suffolk Academy who gave his written commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday. And, he is good enough that just before his signed the papers Pettaway was awarded his Under Armour All-American jersey.

Pettaway was strong with his commitment to the Tar Heels from the start as he says, "I feel like it's just a win-win situation with academics, the football they have there, Coach Mack Brown, the people that they have in the community down there."

Signing day is such a big day for those playing at the next level. Pettaway was just letting it soak in on Wednesday, "It's very exciting. Just the experience that I've had at NSA and through my whole experience with the recruiting process. I feel like it's just a dream come true but I'm just not satisfied yet. I still got things to do, but it's definitely an exciting day."