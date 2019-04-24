NORFOLK, Va. — Many sports teams talk about the brotherhood when referring to their teammates. Norfolk State baseball takes take that quite literally. Meet the Hanchey brothers.

"I think it's crazy. We always pictured going to school together and maybe going different ways, but definitely a dream come true, playing with my twin brother again all the way through college." Trent Hanchey is talking about his twin, Ty. Both are freshman for the Spartans.

But, there's more. Older brother Trey is a redshirt senior and a pitcher for NSU. Is it fair to say he did a little recruiting?

"Definitely a little bit. They had some good seasons out of high school, so they were pretty highly recruited. But, I talked to the coaches and I talked to them and we got them some good money and they were able to make a good decision to play with me." That's Trey who helped talked the twins onto the team.

They have always been a tight bunch, but a life changing event brought them even closer together. They lost their mother in February. "She passed away from stage four colon cancer. So that was really the main reason me and Trent came here. Sorta be closer to the family while all that was going on." That's Ty speaking.

Trent adds, "I mean we had to come through it together and be strong as a family, persevere through life. That's what she would have wanted."

At the same time, baseball has been good medicine. Big brother Trey says this the twins who are 4 years younger than he, "They're definitely knuckleheads, for sure. But, they're fun to be around and we have a lot of fun on the field together."