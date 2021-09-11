NSU can't overcome 20 unanswered points in loss to Wake

Despite Juwan Carter passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans (0-2) who fell to the Demon Deacons 41-16 on Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, Christian Turner rushed for two scores and Wake Forest beat Norfolk State 41-16 on Saturday.

Wake Forest scored 20 straight points, spanning halftime, to take control. On the first play of the second half, Jaquarii Roberson ran past the defense for Hartman’s deep ball and raced for a 64-yard touchdown for a 34-9 lead. It was Roberson’s sixth straight game with a touchdown reception.

Spartans fall to Demon Deacs 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Roberson finished with four catches for 97 yards for Wake Forest (2-0). Christian Beal-Smith carried it nine times for 60 yards and a score.

Hartman, Beal-Smith and Turner each rushed for a touchdown in the first half for Wake Forest, and Nick Sciba kicked a 46-yard field goal. It was Turner’s first touchdown with Wake Forest, and Sciba’s 13th straight field goal.

Sciba added a short field goal in the third and Turner scored on a 7-yard run to cap the scoring for Wake Forest.

Juwan Carter was 19-of-31 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State (0-2). Rayquan Smith and Anthony Williams each made one catch — both for touchdowns.