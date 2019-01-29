Leonard Fairley had plenty of reasons to fail. The problems started when he was 6 years old and his mother drowned while on a family vacation. As time went on, he found something positive to take away from that experience. When other people go through similar situations, Leonard is right there to provide comfort and insight on how to go forward.

As Fairley describes it, he was terrible at basketball at first. He didn't score a point in rec league when he was 10 years old. He took so much ribbing, he was determined to never let that happen again. After practice and more practice, he led the team in scoring the next season.

A month after Fairley graduation and getting his diploma from Norfolk State, he discovered he failed a course in his last semester. He had to re-enroll. After getting a job at a Cracker Barrel, he was able to finish up that class successfully and got his diploma for real.

All along, Fairley had been helping out the Norfolk basketball team. Finally, this past summer, head coach Robert Jones added Leonard Fairley to his staff as a paid assistant.

As Fairley says, " I come to work with the most joy every single day. I couldn't be happier."