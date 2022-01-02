NSU falls from ranks of MEAC unbeatens

North Carolina Central went on an 11-0 run late to upset the Spartans 70-67

DURHAM, N.C. — Norfolk State was hoping to extend their MEAC record to a perfect (7-0). For 38 minutes it looked like a pretty good bet. Then North Carolina Central scored 11 straight points. The Eagles took the lead with under 2 minutes to go and never gave it back. NCCU beat the Spartans 70-67 in Durham on Monday night.

NSU looked sharp early as they jumped out to a 10 point first half lead. They maintained a healthy distance for most of the game. But in the end, 20 turnovers and 12-23 from the free throw line helped to do them in.

Joe Bryant Jr. led the way for the Spartans in scoring with 18 points. Dana Tate added 17.