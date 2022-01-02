NSU falls from ranks of MEAC unbeatens

DURHAM, N.C. — Norfolk State was hoping to extend their MEAC record to a perfect (7-0). For 38 minutes it looked like a pretty good bet. Then North Carolina Central scored 11 straight points. The Eagles took the lead with under 2 minutes to go and never gave it back. NCCU beat the Spartans 70-67 in Durham on Monday night.
NSU looked sharp early as they jumped out to a 10 point first half lead. They maintained a healthy distance for most of the game. But in the end, 20 turnovers and 12-23 from the free throw line helped to do them in.
Joe Bryant Jr. led the way for the Spartans in scoring with 18 points. Dana Tate added 17.
Norfolk State is now (15-5, 6-1) and their next game is not until February 12 against Maryland Eastern Shore at Echols Hall.