This going (4-7) every year has gotten old. Norfolk State football is hoping the experience they now have at most positions will lead to major improvement this season.

Latrell Scott is in his fourth season as the Spartans head coach. The team has an identical (4-7) record in each of his first three seasons.

NSU opens the season as usual, with the Labor Day Classic against Virginia State at Dick Price Stadium. The Spartans follow that up with a major challenge at home with James Madison.

