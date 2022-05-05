Former NSU football player alleges sexual assault, hazing while part of team

Shawn Fahey said the assault and harassment took place in 2021 when he was part of Norfolk State University's football program.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads football player said he encountered sexual assault and hazing as a freshman in Norfolk State University's football team.

Shawn Fahey shared his story during a news conference in Downtown Norfolk Thursday morning, alongside Diane Toscano, his lawyer who is based in Virginia Beach.

Toscano said the assault and harassment took place while Fahey was part of NSU's football program last fall, and she claimed the coaches were aware.

She alleged that players were allowed to grab other players' genitals “right under their noses" and claimed there is video evidence of sexual harassment.

She also alleged that university officials have known about the allegations for 10 months. She asked for any other witnesses to come forward.

“The reason I am here today: if you are a student-athlete and have been sexually abused, harassed or hazed, you are not alone,” Fahey said in the news conference.