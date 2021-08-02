x
10 of 11 NSU football games to air on ESPN Family Networks

The games will air on networks like ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

NORFOLK, Va. — This upcoming football season, 10 of Norfolk State University's games will air on ESPN networks. 

The school shared the news on their social media and website Monday, providing the full schedule and where you can watch. 

While the games will not air on ESPN's main channel, they will be in that family. 

NSU's season opener at Toledo will be broadcasted on ESPN3, and week two's matchup against Wake Forest will air on ACC Network Extra. 

Additionally, the Spartan's four home games will all air on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

Currently, anyone can access ESPN3 for free via the ESPN app as long as you get your high-speed internet or video subscriptions through certain affiliated partners. 

Here's NSU's broadcast schedule, including game times and where you can watch. 

Saturday, Sept. 4
Norfolk State at Toledo, 7 p.m. – ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 11
Norfolk State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

Saturday, Sept. 18
Elizabeth City State at Norfolk State, 6 p.m. – ESPN3 or ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 25
Norfolk State at St. Francis (Pa.), 12 p.m. – NEC Front Row

Saturday, Oct. 2
Norfolk State at Hampton, 2 p.m. - ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 16
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Norfolk State, 2 p.m. - ESPN3 or ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 23
Norfolk State at Howard, 2 p.m. – ESPN3 (possible re-broadcast on ESPNU)

Saturday, Oct. 30
Morgan State at Norfolk State, 2 p.m. – ESPN3 or ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 6
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m. – ESPN3 or ESPN+ (possible re-broadcast on ESPNU)

Saturday, Nov. 13
Norfolk State at Delaware State, 1 p.m. – ESPN3 or ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 20
South Carolina State at Norfolk State, 2 p.m. – ESPN3 or ESPN+ (possible re-broadcast on ESPNU)