NSU holds annual basketball camp for area children

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a child and looking to improve your basketball game, you didn't need to go far in the area for a camp like say Norfolk State University. Men's head basketball coach Robert Jones holding his annual event at Joe Echols Hall.

It started on Monday and runs to Thursday from 9am-2pm for about 75 children taking part in the camp. Current Spartan players got the chance to connect with children something Jones is thrilled about, because they have the opportunity to be in his shoes.

"First is they get to see how hard is coaching", he joked. "They're coaching these kids and it's very frustrating when you're telling a kid to go right and they go left. So they get the chance to coach, but they also get the chance to interact with the community".

Guard Brandon Ings is now doing his third camp with the Spartans and sees some of the same campers during the summer during NSU's basketball season.

"It's a great feeling when you come to the game and you get ready to do your thing for the school and you see one of your little teammates come up to you and chat", he says.