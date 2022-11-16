NSU looks toward offseason of development ahead of last game

The Spartans head to South Carolina State with a 1-9 record

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Dawson Odums first season at Norfolk State was a massive success. The Spartans went 6-5, including a thrilling overtime win over rival Hampton, the most wins for the team since 2008.

That all happened under the on field leadership of Juwan Carter, arguably the best quarterback in program history.

Year 2 began with a less experienced roster, a difficult schedule to start the season and a year more befitting of a new coach's first season. Now, Odums gets to work rebuilding the program that he was hired to lead. At his press conference on Monday, he sounded excited by that prospect.